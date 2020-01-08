All About Lohri, The Harvest Festival Of Punjab And Its Rituals

Indians grandly celebrate their festivals with appealing decorations, delicious food items, beautiful clothes, and more. In India especially in Punjab, the first festival that is celebrated at the beginning of the year is Lohri. The festival marks the end of the month Pausa in the Hindu calendar. The one-day festival comes on January 13th every year.

Lohri is famously known as the Harvest festival as it is the start of the harvesting season of Punjab. All the Sikhs come together and share positivity amongst each other while celebrating this auspicious day with music and dance.

Lohri is the first day of the month Magha, which represents new beginnings. It is celebrated by lighting a bonfire. All the friends and relatives gather around the fire and perform Gidda and Bhangra to the beats of dhol.

Also Read | Lohri 2020: Celebrate the harvest festival by gorging on these traditional sweets

Rituals of Lohri

Lohri denotes the harvesting of the Rabi crops and hence all the farmers get together to thank Surya Dev for giving them such a wonderful harvest and God of fire for positivity. The rituals related to Lohri symbolize the attachment of the people with Mother Nature.

A few days before the festival, youngsters get together in groups and go round their localities singing folk songs, and collect firewood and money for the bonfire that is required on the night of Lohri.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar extends Lohri wishes to fans with latest still from 'Kesari', take a look

On the festival day, offerings of corn, peanuts and Rewri (a sweet delicacy made out of jaggery and sesame seed) are offered to the fire. All the people in the society go round the fire and bow before it for blessings. Lohri holds special importance when there is a special occasion in the family like marriage or childbirth. It is certainly, one of the most awaited festivals in India.

Also Read | Smiles, togetherness and bonfire: Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Mira Rajput's heartwarming celebrations for Lohri

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh birthday: Top Bollywood songs of the actor to listen to