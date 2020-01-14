The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Uttarayan Images To Send To Your Dear Ones To Celebrate The Festival Of Makar Sankranti

Festivals

Uttarayan Images to share with your friends and family on WhatsApp on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti Read further ahead and the see images.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
uttarayan images

Makar Sankranti is also known as the festival of kites. It is often celebrated with grandeur and fervour in India. The festival also known as Uttarayan is celebrated in dedication to the Sun God. The festival is open to all, and people from various walks of life participate in the annual Kite flying session.

Also Read | Uttarayan Status: Heartwarming Uttarayan Wishes And Messages To Check Out

Images for Uttarayan 

Also Read | Dry Days In March 2020 Listed Down To Help You Plan Parties Better

People make it a point to visit their dear ones and share the joy with them. This can also be done when people living in distant lands send each other messages over social media or messaging applications.

People often tend to get creative with their messages during this time of the year and share various gifs and images. Here are some images you can choose from to share with your loved ones on this joyous occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SS International (@_ss_international) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ART.Archi.Eng (@art.archi.eng) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ohfab.in (@ohfab.in) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shyamart (@theshyamart) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aashka Desai (@blessed_classes) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IndiaCentreForGlobalExcellence (@icge.delhi) on

Also Read | PM Modi Extends Greetings On Uttarayan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEA CONNECT (@tea.connect29) on

Also Read |  Ajay Devgn And Kajol's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Is Now Tax-free In Uttar Pradesh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BDS Ventures (@bdsventures) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by palmskichtenahmedabad (@palms_kitchen_ahmedabad) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
BJP SLAMS CONG'S RELIGIOUS SPIN
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT