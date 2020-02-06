Valentine's Day 2020: Ideal Places To Go For An Adventurous Trip With Your Partner

With Valentine's Day 2020 just around the corner, your list of things to do on February 14 must be ready. There are couples who wish to spend the day by going for a romantic dinner date while other couples just plan to binge-watch their favourite romantic movies. However, there are some fun-loving couples who do not wish to spend their Valentine's Day in the old-boring cliched way.

Instead, they try to make it more thrilling by indulging in adventure sports or going for an adventure trip to an exciting location. So this Valentine's Day, plan an adventure trip with your partner and enjoy an enthralling and enticing journey. Take a look at the ideal-locations to have a memorable Valentine's Day 2020.

Adventure trips you can take this Valentine's Day 2020

Goa

Image Credit: LBB.Goa Instagram

Goa is the hub of extreme water-sports in India. A city where you can enjoy the most dangerous yet thrilling water sports. From windsurfing, kneeboarding to deep sea-diving you name it and Goa has it. Water sports in goa are not only budget-friendly but are extremely safe as well. It is a must-visit place for adventure junkies. So ditch the cliched Valentine's Day plans and opt for something different yet joyous.

Iceland

Image Credit:Shutterstock

If you and your partner are fans of the winters, snow and ice, then Iceland is the ideal place to spend your Valentine's Day 2020. The enchanting destination should definitely be on your bucket list when considering an adventure trip with your Valentine. Couples can together take a dip in the sea for scuba diving and witness the aquatic world down under. Glacier hiking and ice-climbing are other cool options you can pick for an adventurous Valentine's Day 2020 with your loved one.

Dubai

Image Credit:Shutterstock

ATV biking, dune bashing, shark diving to skydiving — there is no dearth of adventure sports in Dubai. If you are planning to go out of the city for celebrating Valentine's Day 2020, then this adventure trip is something you should absolutely take. Dubai is a paradise for adventure-sports enthusiasts. This trip will a memorable one for you and your date this Valentine's Day 2020. Other adventure sports you can also try here are sandboarding and bungee jumping.

