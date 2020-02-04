Romantic Telugu Movies Which Are Perfect To Binge-watch This Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, your list of things to do on February 14th must be ready. There are couples who wish to spend the day by going for a romantic dinner date while other couples just plan to binge-watch their favourite romantic movies. If you are a movie buff and romantic Telugu movies really excite you, then take a look at this specially curated list of Telegu movies to watch on Valentine's day.

Also Read:'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Starring Allu Arjun Enters Rs 200 Crores Club Worldwide

New-age Telugu Movies that are perfect for Valentine's day

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Image Credit: IMDb

The Telugu blockbuster film hit the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, i.e, January 12, 2020, and is still going strong at the box-office. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the sizzling onscreen chemistry between Allu Arjun and Pooja is the highlight of the film. Allu Arjun has given a ground-breaking performance in the film, which is winning hearts worldwide. Within the coming days, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is growing stronger at the box-office and the film is anticipated to enter the Rs.300 crores club soon. The film is a romantic drama — perfect to binge-watch on Valentine's Day.

Also Read:'Disco Raja' Starring Ravi Teja Climbs Up Box-office Collection Over Weekend

Majili

Image Credit: IMDb

When talking about romantic Telugu movies and Valentine's Day there is no way we fail to mention Majili. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this romantic drama flick is a highly recommended to watch this Valentine's Day. The story of the film revolves around a former cricket player and the struggles he goes through in his love-life. The impressive story and brilliantly written dialogues are the life of this romantic Telugu film.

Also Read: Mohanlal's New Thriller Film 'Ram's Release Date Postponed; Know Why

Hello Guru Prema Kosame

Image Credit: IMDb

One movie which is synonymous with romance is Hello Guru Prema Kosame. The Ram Pothenini and Anupama starrer Telugu film is a romantic comedy. The stellar performances of the actors and the happy-go-lucky plot of the film impressed the audiences thoroughly.

Also Read:Radikaa Sarathkumar Spilled The Beans On Why Mani Ratnam Chose Aishwarya Rai For His Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.