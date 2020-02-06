Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Rose Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, And GIFs To Send To Your Loved Ones

Festivals

Before the final V-Day, a series of days including the Rose Day is celebrated. Here are a few messages to send to your loved ones this Rose Day 2020.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
rose day 2020

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the couples are busy planning sweet little dates for each other. A lot of days like Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Propose Day, and more are celebrated before the final Valentine's Day. As the gifting ritual continues, a lot of people are often confused with what text messages to send to their loved ones on these special days. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7, 2020. Here are a few messages and GIFs that you can send to your loved ones. 

Rose Day 2020: Rose Day messages and GIFs to send to your loved ones this Valentine's Week

  • True Love Is Not Without Pain, Like That of Thorns in Your Side. Yet Love Is Like the Rose in Full Bloom, Beautiful and Full of Life. Happy Rose Day!
  • You Are As Soft as the Rose Petals, for Your Beautiful Heart I Have a Beautiful Rose. Happy Rose Day! My Heart Beats for Only One Girl in This World and That Is You. Happy Rose Day, Honey!

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Best Places To Buy Flower Bouquets In Mumbai

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Ideal Places To Go For An Adventurous Trip With Your Partner

  • Red for Power, Red for Passion, Red for Love and Red Roses for My Beloved, Love You, Sweetheart. Happy Rose Day!
  • Even a Thousand Red Roses Are No Match to Your Beauty. Happy Rose Day, Baby.
  • Red or Yellow, White or Pink; Baby, You Are My Everything. All the Roses to You Because I Find Everything in You. Happy Rose Day!

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's Ex Nihar Pandya To Marry Singer Neeti Mohan On Valentines Day , Read Here

  • My Heart Beats for Only One Girl in This World and That Is You. Happy Rose Day.
  • You Give Me the Kind of The softness I Need in My Hard Struggles, Baby You Give Me the Best Cuddles. A Rose for Bringing the Best in Me. Happy Rose Day!
  • Presenting You a Bouquet of Roses Which Symbolise Our Eternal Love, My Darling. Happy Rose Day!
  • Presenting You Red Roses That Whisper About the Passion I Feel for You. Hope These Beautiful Roses Convey What I Feel for You. Happy Rose Day!

ALSO READ | Will Neha Kakkar Marry Aditya Narayan This Valentines Day? Here's What She Has To Say

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
MSK PRASAD'S HUGE CLAIM ABOUT KOHLI