Valentines Week: Here Is A Compilation Of Each Day In The Valentines Week List

The loveliest week of the year, the Valentines week or Love week is going to start soon. The week starts from February 7 and ends on February 14 every year. Here’s a list of all the days and what the day signifies.

Valentines Week List

February 7 – Rose Day

February 8 – Propose Day

February 9 – Chocolate Day

February 10 – Teddy Day

February 11 – Promise Day

February 12 – Hug Day

February 13 – Kiss Day

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

Rose Day

To begin the Valentines week, the first day of the week is Rose Day. On this day, lovers greet each other with a red rose. It is said that the rose day is a preparation for the following day which is propose day.

Propose Day

This day is marked as the day of Propose. On this day, people are free to propose anyone with a rose or a ring. It is said if the proposed person denies your proposal the people should not have any hard feelings for them.

Chocolate Day

Chocolates are considered to be one of the elements of love. On this day, lovers gift each other with lots of chocolates. The chocolates are meant to uplift their partner’s mood and spread love.

Teddy Day

Teddies are considered to be the cutest soft toy which is loved by most girls. This day is specially meant for girls. A guy gives a soft teddy to his partner that will always remind her of him. It can be vice versa too.

Promise Day

Promise Day is the day to make promises to one another. On this day, lovers swear to one other to stick with each other through thick and thin. One should make realistic promises that they can keep with a pure heart.

Hug Day

Hug Day is meant to give your best hugs to your dear ones. On this day, lovers shower hugs in a way that they are memorable for your partner. The more hugs you give, the better.

Kiss Day

It is a golden day to kiss your partner. It is said, that you must kiss your partner’s forehead as it signifies responsibility and care. Surprise your partner and shower them with kisses on this day.

Valentine’s Day

And finally, the week culminates to valentine’s Day. It is associated with heart, romance and everything romantic. On this day, one can get as creative as they can to show your lover that you care for them.

