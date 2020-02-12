Valentines Day 2020: DIY Face Masks To Get The Right Look On This Special Day

Getting the right glow for Valentine’s Day 2020 might seem like a tough task. There are a few face masks that will come to your rescue if you have not had the opportunity to get a proper facial done. Have a look at a few easy face masks that you can try out at home.

Overnight face masks to try at home

1. Oats face mask

Take two spoons full of oats in a clean bowl. Now take two spoons of fresh natural honey. Mix the paste thoroughly and grind properly. Before you go to bed, apply this paste in the form of a thick layer. Let the mask dry before you go to bed. Put a towel on your pillow so that the paste does not spoil your sheets.

2. Lemon face mask

Take one full spoon of dairy cream and add in a bowl. Add half a spoon of lemon juice to the cream. Apply an even layer of this mixture across your face. Let the mask rest and keep the dried mask on overnight. The mask will give you a natural glow and also clear up your skin.

3. Hemp milk mask

Take two tablespoons of hemp milk and add a few drops of oil to it. The oil can be either lavender or sandalwood. Take a cotton ball and dip the ball in the paste made. Apply the paste on your face evenly and let it dry. You can wash off the mask early in the morning.

4. Olive oil mask

This one is one of the easiest face masks to try out. All you have to do is take a little bit of daily night cream and add a spoon of olive oil to it. Mix the paste well and apply the cream thoroughly on your face. The mask will moisturise your face and give it an extremely smooth texture by the next day.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is in no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock