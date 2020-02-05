Valentine's Day 2020: Flower Delivery Services In Pune To Surprise Your Partner

As Valentine’s day is around the corner, you must be planning to surprise your better half with loads of surprises and gourmet chocolates. It becomes difficult to plan if you are out of town.

But hurdles cannot stop you from planning an old school and romantic gesture for them. So, to unload your shoulders, we have listed the best online flowers delivery, if you stay in Pune.

Here are the best flower delivery services for Valentine’s day in Pune

1. My Flower Tree

From fresh roses, orchids to lilies, you can surprise your partner with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. They offer a host of other options to combine with your flowers. For instance, you can also purchase luxurious chocolates and cakes.

Besides, they know how to amaze your loved ones by featuring your personalized messages with the flowers. Moreover, you can also order for same-day delivery.

2. Ferns and Petals

They believe that fresh blossoms are perfect gifts for every occasion. They are an expression of love, respect, and appreciation. They not only tend to mesmerize people but also express their gratitude. Ferns and Petals promise to deliver roses in a minimum of three hours.

Moreover, they do not charge delivery fees. From the huge bouquet, vase, boxes to baskets, they have a host of creative options to choose from.

3. Winni

This online site promises to deliver goods within two to three houses. If you are a new user, Winni also offers an exclusive 10 per cent discount on your first order. You can choose among roses, exotic flowers, mixed flowers and add teddy bears, cakes and chocolates for a bountiful surprise.

4. Igp.com

They have various gift options that are available for same-day delivery. Starting at ₹395, you might find vibrant flowers to mind-blowing presentation to offer your better half. If confused, you can choose a large hamper to gift your partner.

5. Flower Aura

This is a great destination for those who want a midnight flower delivery at doorstep. You can choose from a host of exotic flowers and attach greeting cards, or chocolates with a gift. Furthermore, a truffle cake goes a long way with this.

