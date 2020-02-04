Bollywood-inspired Valentine's Day Looks Inspired By Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. She kick-started her journey with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides acting chops, she is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. She knows how to sway people with her voguish attires. As Valentine’s Day is approaching, here are some of the best Sara Ali Khan inspired outfits to rock the day.

1. Little white dress

For your date night, this dress is perfect for the spring season. Sara Ali Khan has donned a full-sleeved dress in this look. This white attire is featuring shiny pearls stitched to it. The Simmba actor has kept her wavy hair loose and sported pearl studs for a rounded off look.

2. A dazzling short skirt

If you are planning to party with your Valentine, this shimmery outfit is the one to go. Sara Ali Khan has worn a high neck black top and teamed it up with a multi-coloured sequined skirt. This combination is the right balance between loud and classic. For a complete look, the actor has paired this outfit with black strappy heels.

3. Slaying in a maroon dress

Sara Ali Khan is rocking the look in this maroon shade dress. She has donned a shimmery full sleeves dress. For your date night, this outfit will go well with the nude makeup look.

4. Gleaming blue dress

The Love Aaj Kal actor is acing the look in this white and blue dress. She has worn a shiny blue dress with white-netted straps. Sara Ali Khan has opted for a shiny blue eyeliner and pink lip colour for a complete look.

5. The basic casual look

To keep it basic, you can wear comfy clothes like Khan in this look. She has paired a basic white top with denim shorts and a long shrug. For long walking distance, you can opt for this combination with an attractive pair of classic footwear.

