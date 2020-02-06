Union Budget
Aditya Narayan's HUGE Surprise For Neha Kakkar This Valentine's Day; Details Inside

Television News

After Neha Kakkar's and Aditya Narayan's marriage rumours, there are reports in the media that Aditya Narayan has planned a huge surprise for Neha Kakkar.

aditya narayan

Neha Kakkar’s rumoured marriage with Aditya Narayan is constantly making it to the headlines. It will only be known until the said date that is February 14, 2020, as per Neha’s brother Tonny Kakkar's IGTV. However, until then Aditya Narayan continues to shower his love on his rumoured fiancé.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Wears Bride-to-be Glasses, Aditya Narayan Gives Her A Rose; See Pics

According to reports, Aditya Narayan broke all bounds to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with his lady love during the shoot of next episode of Indian Idol 11. The episode is shot, and Aditya Narayan has already showered an array of roses, gifts and chocolates on Neha. He is very vocal about his love towards the singer throughout the episode. All the while, Neha is seen blushing over his actions. All this happened during the taping of the next episode. However, the wait is until the weekend episode of Indian Idol, when fans will find out exactly how Aditya Narayan essayed the gesture.

Here are some of the fan pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Aditya (@_nehaaditya_) on

Also Read | Will Neha Kakkar Marry Aditya Narayan This Valentines Day? Here's What She Has To Say

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Aditya (@_nehaaditya_) on

Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar had to say something about the rumoured marriage in this IGTV video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar) on

Here is what Neha Kakkar said earlier on February 5

There are many fans who are questioning the whole story and speculating that it’s a part of the big Valentine’s Day episode. So in an interview talking about her plans about marriage, Neha Kakkar said that if she finds the best guy then she will get married. Neha also said that maybe this year or next year but she would like to get married. In the past, Aditya Narayan's father Udit Narayan reacted to the linkup rumours of Neha and Aditya by saying that he would be happy if singer Neha Kakkar becomes a part of their family.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Makes A Surprising Revelation About Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan

Also Read | Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan Spotted Shooting In Goa Days Before Their Alleged Wedding

 

 

