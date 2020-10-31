Valmiki Jayanti 2020: All About The History And Significance Of Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the birth anniversary of great Indian sage Valmiki. The day falls on the full moon night of the Ashwin month according to the Hindu calendar. Valmiki is regarded as the first poet who authored the epic Ramayan. He is also known as Adi Kavi which means as the first poet of Sanskrit language. Many temples dedicated to sage Valmiki are situated across India. The temples observe huge celebrations on the day of Valmiki Jayanti. A temple situated near Chennai is one of the famous Valmiki temples, which is believed to be more than 1000 years old, and it is regarded as the place where Valmiki rested after writing Ramayana. Read on to know more about the history and significance of Valmiki Jayanti 2020

Valmiki Jayanti History

According to the Indian mythology, the sage as Valmiki was named after one incident. It is said that the sage was so engrossed in meditation that he didn't realise that the termites had climbed over his body and made a termite house. Due to this, he was later called as sage Valmiki. He is also known by the name, Ratnakar. According to some historical beliefs, it is said that when Lord Ram banished Sita after people questioned her purity, it was Valmiki sage who had rescued her and provided her shelter. It is said that it was in the Valmiki Ashram that Sita gave birth to her sons Luv and Kush.

Valmiki Jayanti significance

According to Drikpanchang portal, on the day of Valmiki Jayanti, that is on October 31st, the Purnima tithi begins at 5:45 pm from a day before and ends on 8:18 pm on October 31st. Usually, Valmiki Jayanti falls in the month of October and November only, but this time Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the day of Sharad Purnima, while it is also coinciding with the Halloween day on October 31st as well. On this day, followers of Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions on the streets and sing devotional songs and bhajans to remember the great sage. However, the processions would be cancelled this year due to the pandemic conditions in the country. Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2020!

