Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Images, Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated in India on October 31 this year. Valmiki is also known as Adi Kavi and the first poet of Sanskrit literature. He wrote the epic Ramayan consisting of 24,000 verses and 7 Kandas. The birth anniversary of the author and sage Maharishi Valmiki is observed on the full moon night or Purnima of the Ashwin month. The day is celebrated by remembering Maharishi Valmiki and reciting their verses of Ramayan. People also celebrate the day by wishing each other with Valmiki Jayanti Images, wishes and quotes. On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti 2020, here is a look at some of the best Valmiki Jayanti images, quotes, wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones.

Valmiki Jayanti images

Valmiki Jayanti wishes

Lord Valmiki’s life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it’s our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2020.

Life is all about Karma and without Dharma, there is no importance of Karma….Always follow your Dharma when you perform your Karma for a blessed life…. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to you.

You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power, but if have missed love then you have missed the real door. Happy Valmiki Jayanti.

Naman hai Maharishi Valmiki aur unki rachna Ramayan ko. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ki shubh kamnayein!

Valmiki Jayanti greetings

On the auspicious occasion of Pargat Diwas, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the purpose of our existence and do good deeds for a beautiful tomorrow. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!

You can earn a lot of money and gather a lot of knowledge in life but if you have not earned or given love, then your life is of no good. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!

All those who walk the path of Dharma, never go wrong in their Karma. They earn the blessings of Shri Ram and live a happy life

Warm wishes on the birth anniversary of the composer of the 1st Shloka of Sanskrit. Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2020.

Valmiki Jayanti quotes

“There is no deity powerful than time.”

“Overdoing anything leads to sorrow.”

“Truth controls this world and dharma is rooted in truth."

“To be happy always is something which is difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one’s life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone.”

“One who is haughty, who does not know whether what he does is right or wrong and who has taken the wrong path is to be disciplined even if he is a guru, parent or an elder in age or learning.”

