What Is National Orchid Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Here Is The Beautiful Story Behind It

Most of the people, when they see orchids they must be wondering that it is an exotic flower that grows in some tropical paradise. But, when Mike and Faith Young see orchids they think about their daughter. So, basically, National Orchid Day which is celebrated on April 16 of every year is a National holiday in South Carolina which is created by a couple three years ago to remember their daughter, Orchid Faith. Even though Orchid Faith left this world shortly after entering it, the couple thinks that her memory lives on through the National Orchid Day. So, let’s take a look at how National Orchid Day came into existence and how it is celebrated.

Image courtesy: @madrigirl99

Also read | What Is National Day Of Silence In USA And Why Is The Day Celebrated?

What is National Orchid Day's Story-

The beautiful couple, Mike and Faith Young were volunteering at an orchid reserve in San Cristobal de las Casas in Chiapas, Mexico fell in love with orchids. And hence, after they lost their loving infant daughter on April 16, 2014, Mike and Faith Young wanted to mark the day and celebrate it in her memory with their favourite flower. After they started a campaign, within some hours, they also raised an amount that was required to register National Orchid Day as a holiday. And since then, National Orchid Day has gained extensive recognition from orchid growers, supporters and botanical gardens. The Young Family even titled a new species of orchid called "Radiant Faith" in honour of Mother’s Day. Mike said,

“Creating National Orchid Day helped us redirect the ways people react to hearing about our loss,” “They often end up being amazed that (starting a national holiday) is even possible and then impressed at our dedication to our little girl.”

Also read | What Is National Vaccination Day And Why Is This Day Observed?

Today, the loving couple, Mike and Faith Young have a daughter and son named Alice and Max.

Image courtesy: @orchid_medical

Also read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: What Is The Significance Of This Special Day?

How is National Orchid Day Celebrated-

National Orchid Day falls on the 16th April every year, but you can continue the celebrations for the whole month, as April is also National Orchid Month. If you also love orchids and after knowing the reason behind this day, you must surely celebrate this day. Let’s see some of a few creative ways to celebrate the beauty of orchids on the National Orchid Day:

You can throw an orchid-themed garden party for your loved ones and friends, and also give each guest a mini orchid to take home.

Enhance your home decor for spring by combining some beautiful orchids with colourful accent pieces

Surprise a special person or even your loved one with an orchid.

You can also have a cup of orchid tea made from wild, edible orchids.

One of the easiest things would be sharing your favourite orchid photos on social media with the hashtag #NationalOrchidDay.

Also read | What Is Good Friday? Here Is What You Need To Know