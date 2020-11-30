Kunal Kemmu Gifts Himself A BMW Superbike, Celebs Show Excitement On Instagram

Actors often gift themselves prized possessions that they've been wanting and post about them on social media. Actor, Kunal Kemmu recently gifted himself a BMW bike. Kunal Kemmu is a motorhead and that is no news, he recently added the BMW R1250 GS to his bike garage after the Ducati Scrambler. He recently took to his Instagram on November 28, 2020, and posted a picture with his all-new bike addition. See the post here.

Kunal Kemmu and his love for bikes

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram witnessed a few glimpses of his first ride yesterday. He posted a picture of himself when he went to get the delivery two days ago. Kunal was seen wearing a colour block Tshirt with a pair of ripped jeans. He also sported a nice cap to accompany his look and posed leaning on his new bike.

The actor took to his caption and expressed his love for the bike by saying that he fell in love with the bike at his first ride and was on his wishlist for a while. He said that he was glad that he could finally purchase it and is looking forward to many rides. Other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Ranvijay Singha and Suved Lohia also commented on this post and shared to his excitement. He also went on a ride the next day in full biking gear, wearing a black riding jacket, black helmet and black riding shoes. See the posts and other comments here.

Kunal Kemmu's Bike: The BMW R1250 GS

According to carandbike.com, Kunal Kemmu's Italian superbike has the top speed of 193 km/h and the Harley Davidson Sporster He had been spotted riding his bike in and around Mumbai many times and now he has upgraded his bike collection with the German superbike, BMW R1250 GS. This bike costs around Rs 20.45 lakh to Rs. 26 lakhs on road depending on the model and RTO and Tax regulations.

IMAGE CREDITS: @khemster2 IG

