Raghav Juyal Gets Angry On 'unprofessional' Doctor Who Misbehaved With Brother

Dancer and choreographer Raghav Juyal recently took to Instagram to share a video. The actor talked about a doctor who misbehaved with his family. Talking about the incident, Raghav Juyal said that his brother was suffering from Boil and therefore he went on to consult a doctor. He further informed that his brother was accompanied by his mother.

Raghav Juyal stated that his brother is a filmmaker and is a well-aware person. The dancer explained that when his brother visited the doctor and told him about his problem, the doctor rudely told him to stop doing drugs instead of treating him. Raghav further mentioned that his mother defended his brother and asked the doctor why is he assuming such things.

To which the doctor reluctantly mentioned that even Rhea Chakraborty’s mother said that she doesn’t do drugs but she does consume drugs. Raghav also stated that the doctor also mentioned that all the artists take drugs who work in this line. The actor looked extremely frustrated with the incident and also mentioned that the doctors should do their duty and talk about growth instead of passing such judgements. The dancer shared the video with the caption, "I am really frustrated now 😡 I wish I could say the name of this stupid , unprofessional and ignorant dr ,It has started happening in this society." (sic) Take a look at Raghav Juyal's Instagram video detailing the whole incident.

Zareen Khan and Lilavati hospital case

Recetly, another popular actor had mentioned about an unprofessional behaviour she experienced with a medical professional, Zareen Khan shared a video talking about her grandfather who had started feeling uneasy at midnight because of a urinary tract infection and insisted that she takes him to the doctor. She was sceptical to take him to the hospital on account of senior citizens being at higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, she took him to the Lilavati Hospital with her uncle and sister's assistance. The actor stated that the hospital had set up a COVID ward in a basement to carry out screening for possible COVID cases. She felt it was ‘surprising’ that they asked them to enter considering the age of her grandfather. Even after checking temperature and oxygen levels of her grandfather and it turning out to be normal, she was furious about attendants asking her to do a COVID test for her grandfather and CT scan of his chest and saying that only then they will allow them to go to the casualty ward.

When Zareen pointed out his normal temperature and oxygen levels, the attendant told her that others being treated in the ward also had normal symptoms She mentioned that the staff was rude to her as they mentioned that this was the ‘protocol.’ Eventually, Zareen refused to take her granddad inside and instead gave him medicines that she had used for urinary infection at home, and that reduced his pain. She then said they took him to another doctor later and he was feeling better now. Watch her video here

