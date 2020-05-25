Vinayaka Chaturthi Images To Share With Your Friends And Family

Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. According to the Hindu calendar, the fourth day after a new moon and the fourth day after a full moon are observed as Vinayak Chaturthi. There are two Chaturthi tithis every month. Some believe that Lord Ganesha is in the fourth state and the one who worships him on Chaturthi can reach the fourth state.

Some may not be aware of Vinayaka Chaturthi and only know about Ganesh Chaturthi festival that falls during the month of Bhadrapada. Vinayaka Chaturthi also holds as much importance ad Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are a few images for you to share with your family and friends, on this occasion.

Vinayaka Chaturthi images to share with friends and family

Many people observe a fast on Vinayaka Chaturthi and the benefits of fasting on this day include material progress, happiness and prosperity. The importance of Vinayak Chaturthi was explained by Lord Krishna to Yudhishtra. It is also mentioned in the Puranas, Narasimha Purana and Bhavishya Purana, specifically. It says that fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi removes obstacles and creates favourable situations for success. It is also likely to bring knowledge, wealth and fulfillment of desire. Along with fasting, one must also pray to Lord Ganesha and chant the mantra ‘Om Gam Ganapataye Namah’.

Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi Images

How to go about with Vinayaka Chaturthi fast?

On the day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, one must wake up early. The one fasting must take a holy bath and chant the names of Ganesha while bathing. A few dishes that are specifically meant to be made on this must be prepared and also offered to Lord Ganesha.

After observing a fast for the entire day, one is expected to conclude his/her fast after sighting the moon and offering a prayer to Lord Ganesha. The time of moonrise is mentioned in the regional calendar. Those who find it difficult to sight the moon can take note of the time and prepare for the conclusion of the fast before offering a prayer to Lord Ganesha. Although sighting the moon physically is not necessary, it is considered highly auspicious.

