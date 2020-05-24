Is Maharana Pratap Jayanti A National Holiday In India? Read To Know

Quick links:
Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a special day celebrated in remembrance of Maharana Pratap Singh, who was a Rajput king of Mewar. The famous king is renowned as a true patriot that commenced the first war of independence. Pratap Singh fought alongside Akbar, who was considered as one of the most famous Mughal Emperors in the battle of Haldighati. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti, which falls on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase, and that falls in the third month of the Hindu calendar.
No, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is not a gazetted holiday in India. The day is celebrated in the States like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan only. Also, schools and colleges in these states declare a holiday on this festival. Apart from this, banks and government offices observe a public holiday on this day in the States mentioned above.
In remembrance of Maharana Pratap Singh, special puja and rituals are performed at some places. Apart from this, even particular debates and cultural events are also organised in many parts of the country. Many people also visit his statue and offer flowers, which is in Udaipur to celebrate Pratap Singh’s birthday.
