Is Maharana Pratap Jayanti A National Holiday In India? Read To Know

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a special day celebrated in remembrance of Maharana Pratap Singh, who was a Rajput king of Mewar. The famous king is renowned as a true patriot that commenced the first war of independence. Pratap Singh fought alongside Akbar, who was considered as one of the most famous Mughal Emperors in the battle of Haldighati. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti, which falls on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase, and that falls in the third month of the Hindu calendar.

Is Maharana Pratap Jayanti a national holiday?

No, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is not a gazetted holiday in India. The day is celebrated in the States like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan only. Also, schools and colleges in these states declare a holiday on this festival. Apart from this, banks and government offices observe a public holiday on this day in the States mentioned above.

How is it celebrated?

In remembrance of Maharana Pratap Singh, special puja and rituals are performed at some places. Apart from this, even particular debates and cultural events are also organised in many parts of the country. Many people also visit his statue and offer flowers, which is in Udaipur to celebrate Pratap Singh’s birthday.

Rare facts about the Braveheart – Maharana Pratap Singh

Pratap’s father was Rana Udai Singh, who is a founder of Udaipur.

Many believe that he stood at a magnificent height of 7 feet and 5 inches.

It was Pratap’s dream to avenge the annexation of Chittor, and hence he pledged to eat only in a leaf plate and sleep on a bed of straws till he frees Chittor from Mughals.

He fought against Akbar’s army in the great war of Haldighati in 1576 and faced defeat.

Before fighting the Mughals, Pratap had to face the wrath of his domestic adversaries.

Upcoming Holidays in May and June in 2020

Tuesday, May 26, Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji, Regional Holiday in Punjab

Tuesday, May 26, Following Day Of Ramzan, Regional Holiday in Telangana

Friday, June 05, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, Regional Holiday Gazetted holiday in several states

Saturday, June 06, Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhav Dev, Regional Holiday in Assam

Sunday, June 14, Pahili Raja, Regional Holiday in Odisha

Sunday, June 14, Raja Sankranti, Regional Holiday in Odisha only

Monday, June 15, YMA Day, Regional Holiday in Mizoram

Monday, June 22, Thomas Jones Day, Regional Holiday in Meghalaya

Tuesday, Jun 23, Ratha Yatra, Regional Holiday in Odisha

Tuesday, Jun 30, Remna Ni, Regional Holiday in Mizoram

