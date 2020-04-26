Vinayaka Chaturthi Images That You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

Quick links:
According to the Hindu calendar, each lunar month has Two Chaturthi tithi(s). It is said that these Chaturthi Tithi(s) are celebrated as the days of Lord Ganesha or Vinayaka Chaturthi. It comes usually after the after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha and is highly regarded as Vinayaka Chaturthi. On Vinayaka Chaturthi, fasting is done. The most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in month of Bhadrapada and is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. On Monday, April 27, 2020, we will be celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi and as we all are stuck at home during the lockdown. Here are some Vinayaka Chaturthi images that you can send to your friends and family to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at Vinayaka Chaturthi images here.
