International Dance Day: Iconic Bollywood Numbers You Can’t Miss On This Day

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The event takes place every year on April 29, which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. The day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on the date all over the world. On the occasion of International Dance Day, here are some iconic Bollywood numbers you can't miss.

Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo – (Howrah Bridge)

Helen first made a splash in this 1958 film directed by Shakti Samanta. Bedecked as a Chinese dancer, Helen effortlessly flirts with the camera and Ashok Kumar. The addictive music by O P Nayyar and S Hazara Singh and the super dance steps make this an instant classic. The song helped to revive singer Geeta Dutt’s career and also gave Helen a permanent foothold in the industry.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan)

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, one of the most iconic dance numbers by Helen, is recognised as the finest music of the 90's era of cinema. Be it visuals of an actor dancing in the animal cage that became the folklore of Hindi cinema or that unforgettable cry of “Monica, O My Darling”, everything was new and iconic about the song. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. It was composed by R.D. Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta)

One of the most iconic songs in Bollywood that created a major impact among the audience is the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Madhuri Dixit's sensuous moves got the audience under the collar. After the song, Madhuri Dixit was widely loved for her performance and given the name of 'Dhak Dhak' girl.

Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli)

Kajra Re created a major buzz when it was released. The amazing dance moves of Aishwarya Rai accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were widely loved by the audience. Vaibhavi Merchant's skillful choreography helped give the song that magical touch, including a signature dance move that everyone tried to copy.

Ram Chahe leela (Goliyon ki Rasleela –Ram leela)

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela had a beautiful dance number Raam Chahe Leela by Priyanka Chopra. The song was crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi and was one of the highlights of the film. The sensuous moves by Priyanka Chopra and the powerful lyrics of the song made the audience go gaga over the song.

