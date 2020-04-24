International Dance Day: Here Is A List Of Some Best Movies That Celebrate Dance

Dance is one of the best forms of expressions. Many movies have been inspired by dance and built their plots around it. This International Dance Day, watch some of the greatest dance movies of all times. Below, we have compiled a list for you-

Movies that celebrate dance

Centre Stage (2000)

Centre Stage is a Nicholas Hytner’s directorial. The movie cast includes Amanda Schull, Ethan Stiefel, and Sascha Radetsky in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of 12 teenagers from various backgrounds who enroll at the American Ballet Academy in New York and their individual struggles mark the plot of the film.

Step Up franchise

Step Up (2006), directed by Anne Fletcher, is the first instalment to the Step Up franchise. The movie cast included Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, and Damaine Radcliff in lead roles. Step Up 2: The Streets (2008), directed by Jon M. Chu, marks as the second part of the franchise. The lead cast of the movie includes Robert Hoffman, Briana Evigan, and Cassie Ventura. Step Up 3D (2010) is the third part of the franchise. The cast of the movie includes Sharni Vinson, Rick Malambri, and Adam Sevani. Step Up All In (2014) is the final part of the Step Up franchise. The cast of the movie includes Ryan Guzman, Briana Evigan, and Adam Sevani. The movies under the Step Up franchise is celebrated all over the world.

Any Body Can Dance franchise

Any Body Can Dance (2013) is a Remo D’Souza directorial. The first part of the movie has Prabhu Deva as the lead. The second part i.e. Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015), casts Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva in pivotal roles. The plot of both the films revolves around a group of dancers who rise above from the racks and gain popularity on the basis of their dancing skills.

Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Street Dancer 3D is also a Remo D’Souza directorial. The cast is the same as the one in Any Body Can Dance 2. The plot of the movie revolves around a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street dancers.