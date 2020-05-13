Vrishabha Sankranti Wishes 2020 To Forward To Your Friends And Family

Vrishabha Sankranti marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac sign of Aries to Taurus. On this auspicious day, devotees worship the Nandi bull, who is the vehicle of Lord Shiva. For many years, devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu observe a fast on this day and gift a holy cow to Brahmins on this day. Vrishabha Sankranti will fall on May 14 this year. Here are some wishes for Vrishabha Sankranti you could forward to your friends and family.

Vrishabha Sankranti wishes to forward family and friends

Source: Artha channel/ Instagram

Hope the rising sun on Vrishabha Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity. Happy Vrishabha Sankranti!



May the auspicious festival of Vrishabha Sankranti fill your home with joy.

Have a wonderful Vrishabha Sankranti.



Sankranti, the festival of the sun is here!

Also Read: Narada Jayanti 2020: Read The History And Significance Of The Festival

May it bring you greater knowledge and wisdom and light up your life for the entire new year.

Happy Vrishabha Sankranti!



Hope you are blessed with peace, prosperity, and good harvest this Vrishabha Sankranti.



Warm wishes for a Vrishabha Sankranti filled with sweet moments you will cherish forever!



Wishing you and your family happiness, warmth, and moments you cherish today and forever.

Happy Vrishabha Sankranti

Also Read: National Fruit Cocktail Day 2020 | Importance, Fun Facts, And Everything You Need To Know

Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Vrishabha Sankranti! Hope the Sun God fulfils all your wishes on this auspicious occasion.



Hope this harvest season brings you prosperity and happiness.

Have a joyous Vrishabha Sankranti!



Vrishabha Sankranti 2020 Messages



Hope you always soar high just like the colorful kites that dot the sky.



May the sun radiate.. peace, prosperity and happiness in your life on Vrishabha Sankranti and always.

Also Read: International Hummus Day 2020: 5 Different Types Of Hummus That One Can Prepare At Home





Hope this Vrishabha Sankranti brings to your home, rays of joy and hope.

Happy Vrishabha Sankranti!



May there be happiness and merriment,

May there be success and fulfillment,

All this I wish for you, on this Vrishabha Sankranti!



Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family for a happy and blessed Vrishabha Sankranti!

Also Read: International Nurses Day Images 2020 You Can Share With Your Near And Dear Ones