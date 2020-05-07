Narada Jayanti 2020: Read The History And Significance Of The Festival

Narada Jayanti 2020 is just around the corner. Narada Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on Friday, May 8, 2020. It is a day dedicate to celebrate the birth of Narad Muni, son of Lord Brahma and Goddess Saraswati. Read on to know more about the history and significance of Narada Jayanti:

Narada Jayanti: History and significance

Narada Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. He is a musician and a divine messenger of the gods, who provides the all-knowing gods with useful information in Hindu mythology. According to Hindu mythology, Narada Muni is the first journalist on the earth and has the ability to travel to all the places in all of creation. His acts stirred up a lot of chaos for the Suras and Asuras, which was necessary for maintaining the balance of the universe.

Narada Muni is a devotee of Lord Vishnu, who is also known as Narayana. He is often described as chanting the name Narayana, which, if uttered by humans at the time of their death, will give them eternal salvation. Narayana is the embodiment of truth, thus making Narada the proclaimer of truth. He does not discriminate between the creation of Lord Vishnu and considers them equal thus providing everyone with the truth. Narayan Jayanti is thus celebrated to glorify the triumph of truth and purity over the corrupt evil.

According to the Hindu scriptures, Narada Jayanti is observed on Pratipada Tithi, when the earth is in the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month. This is according to the North Indian calendar. Usually, it is celebrated a day after Buddha Poornima. On rare occasions, the two festivals fall on the same day.

