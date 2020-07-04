Washington 4th Of July Parade Cancelled! Here's A Look At Other Events Lined Up

Quick links:
The USA celebrates its Independence Day on the 4th of July every year. The celebration at Washington DC is a must-watch event every year. Since 2020 will be a different year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, check out how Washington DC will celebrate the Independence Day this year amidst COVID - 19.
US citizens will not observe Independence Day parade in Washington DC this year. However, the customary fireworks display would still be observed over the National Mall. People can see a pre-recorded performances of popular artists in replacement of the Capitol concert.
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Washington DC is known for its annual display of fireworks on 4th of July. This year, the fireworks are scheduled between 9:07 and 9:44 p.m local time. The 35-minute fireworks show will cover a one-mile-long stretch from the Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to the north of the Lincoln Memorial. Washington DC city will conduct its annual fireworks display near the monuments and it would be the only live component to be observed on this 4th of July.
Trump would be conducting the second Salute To America this year. The venue is planned to be South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse. The salute to America this year can be streamed online at whitehouse.gov, which is the official website of the White House.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock