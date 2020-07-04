Washington 4th Of July Parade Cancelled! Here's A Look At Other Events Lined Up

The USA celebrates its Independence Day on the 4th of July every year. The celebration at Washington DC is a must-watch event every year. Since 2020 will be a different year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, check out how Washington DC will celebrate the Independence Day this year amidst COVID - 19.

Will people see Washington DC 4th of July parade this year?

US citizens will not observe Independence Day parade in Washington DC this year. However, the customary fireworks display would still be observed over the National Mall. People can see a pre-recorded performances of popular artists in replacement of the Capitol concert.

4th of July parade 2020: Virtual celebration

The National Archives Museum is slated to do its annual 4th of July reading of the Declaration of Independence online this year. This would be the museum’s first-ever virtual Fourth of July celebration. Discussions with historical figures including Dorothy Hancock, Abigail Adams and Thomas Jefferson are also scheduled to be conducted online.

The Capitol Hill Community's 4th of July parade 2020 will be conducted online this year. The online video will feature short videos from various organisations which usually participate in the 4th of July parade. This year, the Independence day event will be hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams. It would be a 90-minute special airing and could be viewed on PBS network starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

While the pre-recorded performances would be airing, the video will showcase a backdrop of various U.S cities like Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Nashville. This pre-recorded performance at Capitol hill would showcase various performances from artists including Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Yolanda Adams and many more.

Watch fireworks against the DC skyline of monuments and memorials

Washington DC is known for its annual display of fireworks on 4th of July. This year, the fireworks are scheduled between 9:07 and 9:44 p.m local time. The 35-minute fireworks show will cover a one-mile-long stretch from the Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to the north of the Lincoln Memorial. Washington DC city will conduct its annual fireworks display near the monuments and it would be the only live component to be observed on this 4th of July.

The 2020 ‘Salute to America’

Trump would be conducting the second Salute To America this year. The venue is planned to be South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse. The salute to America this year can be streamed online at whitehouse.gov, which is the official website of the White House.

