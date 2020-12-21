Wedding Dates In June 2021: Here Is A List Of Auspicious Wedding Dates In June

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people had to postpone their functions and events. Moreover, some organised the same with various restrictions, following safety norms to curb the spread of infection. As a limited number of guests are allowed at the venue, they have been experiencing a change in wedding celebrations. Additionally, traditions and rituals have remained the same with people witnessing the ceremony digitally through their screens.

As several families postponed their weddings for 2021, they will be seeking wedding dates 2021 as per the Hindu Panchang. Seeking auspicious time is important to Hindus, who believe it plays an important role in the relationship of the married couple ahead. Following the astrological predictions, we have compiled some of the June Muhurat weddings dates 2021 for Hindu marriages that you must check out right away:

Wedding dates in June 2021

The month of June is quite suitable for those who want a summer wedding, besides following the astrology. Many people prefer this time to get their chores finished before the monsoon arrives. As per the Hindu Panchang, find out the June Muhurat for wedding dates 2021 below:

Check out the list of wedding dates in June 2021

According to Astro Sage, because of Guru Ast Dosh and Shukra Ast Dosh, the Shubh Muhurat for weddings will start from April 2021. Jupiter, which will combust in January, will remain in that state till February. Similarly, the same will happen with Venus from February beginning till April. Here is the full list of June Muhurat for weddings 2021 that you must check out along with other details like month/tithi and zodiac sign:

Date: June 5, 2021, Saturday | Month & Zodiac sign: Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi, Pisces- Aries

Date: June 6, 2021, Sunday | Month & Zodiac sign: Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi, Aries

Date: June 19, 2021, Saturday | Month & Zodiac sign: Jyeshtha Shukla Navami, Virgo

Date: June 24, 2021, Thursday | Month & Zodiac sign: Jyeshtha Purnima, Sagittarius

Date: June 25, 2021, Friday | Month & Zodiac sign: Jyeshtha Krishna Pratipada, Sagittarius

Date: June 26, 2021, Saturday | Month & Zodiac sign: Jyeshtha Krishna Dwitiya, Capricorn

Date: June 27, 2021, Sunday | Month & Zodiac sign: Jyeshtha Krishna Tritiya, Capricorn

Date: June 28, 2021, Monday | Month & Zodiac sign: Jyeshtha Krishna Chaturthi, Capricorn- Aquarius

