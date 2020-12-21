Wedding Dates In September 2021: Here Is A List Of Auspicious Wedding Dates In September

COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the wedding season in 2020 with various restrictions. With a limited number of guests allowed at the venue, people have been experiencing a change in the celebrations. Meanwhile, traditions and rituals remain the same with more people witnessing the ceremony through their screens. As several families postponed their weddings for 2021, they will be seeking new marriage dates as per their convenience. So, it has raised the importance of auspicious time among Hindus. Following the astrological predictions, we have compiled some of the Shubh Muhurat weddings dates 2021 for Hindu marriages that you must check out right away:

Wedding dates in September 2021

Besides the auspicious dates, here are some of the factors you need to know about in September. This month observes various ceremonies and celebrations because of the pleasant weather. As per the Hindu Panchang, find out the September Muhurat for wedding dates 2021 below:

Check out the list of wedding dates in September 2021

According to Astro Sage, because of Guru Ast Dosh and Shukra Ast Dosh, the Shubh Muhurat for weddings will start from April 2021. Jupiter, which will combust in January, will remain in that state till February. Similarly, the same will happen with Venus from February beginning till April.

Here is the full list of September Muhurat for weddings 2021 that you must check out along with other details like month/tithi and zodiac sign:

Date: September 1, 2021, Wednesday | Month & Zodiac sign: Shravan Krishna Dashami, Gemini

Date: September 7, 2021, Tuesday | Month & Zodiac sign: Shravan Amavasya, Virgo

Date: September 8, 2021, Wednesday | Month & Zodiac sign: Bhadra Shukla Dwitiya, Virgo

Date: September 9, 2021, Thursday | Month & Zodiac sign: Bhadra Shukla Tritiya, Virgo

Date: September 10, 2021, Friday | Month & Zodiac sign: Bhadra Shukla Chaturthi, Libra

Date: September 11, 2021, Saturday | Month & Zodiac sign: Bhadra Shukla Panchami, Libra

Date: September 14, 2021, Tuesday | Month & Zodiac sign: Bhadra Shukla Ashtami, Sagittarius

Date: September 18, 2021, Saturday | Month & Zodiac sign: Bhadra Shukla Dwadashi, Aquarius

