What Day Is After Hug Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About Kiss Day

Valentine’s Day is widely celebrated across the globe on February 14 every year. The significance of this day is when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts. The day has its origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, that falls sometime in mid-February. However, right before Valentine's Day, there are a few days which is a build-up for the romantic day. These days celebrate love, affection and encourage bonding with those you love. Valentine's Day is celebrated all over the world. You can celebrate this day with your partner.

February 13 - Kiss Day

Kiss day is celebrated on February 13. The day falls after Hug Day and one day before Valentine's Day. Kiss Day is the seventh day of valentine's week. The significance of this day is meeting your partner and express your love towards your partner through a kiss. If you are in a relationship, then you must make sure that you express your love and affection and make your partner feel special. This day can be an opportunity to express your inner feelings to your partner romantically.

I never thought that love could feel like this then you changed my world with just one kiss

Happy Kisss Day#kissday #kiss #love pic.twitter.com/WKeokvfnLz — Quillcraze (@quillcraze) February 12, 2020

You can wish your partner on this day with a romantic kiss. Apart from the kiss, you can also give your partner some gifts on this day. On kiss day ideally, you can gift your partner chocolates, flowers and even greeting cards.

Valentine's Week 2020 List

February 7 Rose Day

February 8 Propose Day

February 9 Chocolate Day

February 10 Teddy Day

February 11 Promise Day

February 12 Hug Day

February 13 Kiss Day

February 14 Valentine's Day

