What Day Is After Rose Day? Know All About Valentine's Week To Celebrate Love

February is often called the month of love because of Valentine’s week. This week is all about confessing love and gifting your loved ones with beautiful gifts. Each day of this week marks the celebration of an element of love. Valentine's week starts on February 7 with the first day celebrated as Rose Day. The rest of the days following Rose Day have different importance to it. This Valentine's week ends on February 14 with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

All about Propose Day

The second day of Valentine’s Day is celebrated as Propose Day. On this day, you are free to confess your love to your crush. Be it roses or a ring, a date set up or a simple long drive, you can convey your deepest feelings to your significant other on this day.

On this day, even if your proposal is not accepted or the person you like does not like you back, you need not feel bad or hold grudges against the person. This is just not the end of your story.

There are different ways to confess your feelings to your partner. This totally depends on your significant other’s likings. You can keep it low-key by planning a movie night, a house party or even a candlelight dinner. Well, if the person you like loves grand celebrations, you have several options for the same.

Propose Day is not always for the people who are single and look forward to confessing their feelings. Propose Day can be celebrated by couples too. Because what’s better than celebrating a day where you remember the moments when you both met and fell in love with each other. Couples can even plan a date to let their beau know how much they love them.

Don’t forget to order a cake, take a gift and plan your dream proposal in the best way possible. Happy Propose Day.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock