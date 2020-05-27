What Is Agni Nakshatram? Learn About It Significance And Other Details Here

Agni Nakshatram is viewed as the pinnacle of the summer season. It is the period when Sun or Surya goes through the star Krittika which is otherwise called Agni Nakshatra. Committed to Lord Murugan, the period denotes the beginning of the mid-year season and as indicated by the Hindu calendar schedule, it relates to the long stretch of May-June. The period is commended as Agni Nakshatram celebration and is praised with energy and enthusiasm in the territory of Tamil Nadu.

Where is Agni Nakshatram celebrated?

In Southern India, this period is viewed as unfavourable and imprints the pinnacle of the mid-year season and along these lines, it is often referred to as 'Agni Nakshtaram Dosha'. Unique events are held in the Lord Murugan temple in south India during this period. The period is otherwise called Kathir and Kartari where relationships or different promising occasions are not held.

When does Agni Nakshatram end?

Agni Nakshatram began on May 4, 2020, and Agni Nakshatram end will be seen on May 28, 2020, this year. Individuals watch this day as a stupendous celebration in the province of Tamil Nadu which is devoted to Lord Murugan. So as to achieve spiritual health benefits, people also take a round of the hill around Giri Veedi in the morning and evening. Kadamba trees or the picked greenery of Lord Murugan offers mending properties. Devotees collect water from the holy river Cauvery for ‘Abhishekam’ of their divinity.

Significance of Agni Nakshatram and why do people celebrate this period?

The Agni Nakshatram holds special importance for Lord Murugan devotees. Lord Murugan is the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. He is often referred to as the warrior God and has various names as 'Skanda', 'Kartikeya' and 'Subrahmaniam'. The Agni Nakshatram time is characterized as the excursion of Sun through the third and fourth quarters of Bharani Nakshatra, all the four quarters of star Krittika and lastly the first quarter of Rohini Star. Lord Murugan is revered on this day.

Several devotees consider this as an unfavourable period and individuals accept that any unique excursion embraced during the period won't be productive. Additionally, marriage and other significant functions are avoided during this period. In fact, in olden times, the period was viewed as ominous, attributable to the exceptional warmth during the period.

