Masik Shivratri 2020: Everything About The Significance & How The Festival Is Celebrated

Shivratri is a great festival of convergence of Lord Shiva and Shakti. According to the Hindu Calendar, the fourteenth day or the Chaturdashi Tithi of every month during Krishna Paksha is celebrated as Masik Shivratri. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Masik means monthly and hence this festival is celebrated every month on. Masik Shivaratri 2020 of this month falls on May 20.

Significance of Masik Shivratri

According to Indian Mythology, on the midnight of Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Shiva Linga. It is also believed that Shiva Linga was first worshipped by Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Hence, Maha Shivratri is known as the birth of Lord Shiva and with every waning phase of the moon, Masik Shivratri is celebrated. Masik Shivratri 2020 will see every devotee worshipping Shiva Linga.

How will Masik Shivratri 2020 be celebrated?

Shivratri Vrat holds a special place and is popular since ancient times. According to Hindu Puran Scriptures, even Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, Rati, Parvati and more observed Shivratri fast. Devotees who want to observe Masik Shivratri fast, can start it from Masik Shivratri 2020 Day and continue it for a year. According to mythology, it is believed that impossible and difficult tasks can be fulfilled by observing Masik Shivratri Vrats.

Masik Shivratri 2020 will also see devotees all around the world performing Shiv Puja. According to religious beliefs, unmarried women observe this fast to get married to a man like Lord Shiva. Whereas married women observe fast on Masik Shivratri to maintain peace, harmony and tranquillity in their married life.

Many devotees visit shiv temples to pay obeisance to the Lord. However, amid coronavirus lockdown, Masik Shivratri 2020 will be celebrated at home only. Public gatherings are to be prohibited as per strict orders laid by the government of India.

According to one of the legends, Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance, the Tandava on this day. Shiva is one of the holy Hindu trinity, and he is responsible for constructive destruction, whereas Vishnu is the preserver and Brahma, the creator. Some devotees worship the Nataraja form of Lord Shiva on this day.

