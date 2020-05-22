What Is Eid Al Fitr? Know About Its History, Significance And Celebration

Eid al Fitr is a religious day observed by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of dawn-to-dusk fasting. This religious festival is the first and the only day in Shawwal month when Muslims cannot fast. Read further ahead to know what is Eid al fitr:

What is Eid al Fitr?

Muslims celebrate Ramadan by fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. The festivities take place in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the annual celebration is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. Eid al Fitr or the festival of breaking fast will start on May 23, 2020, and continue until May 24, 2020. The date of celebrations varies according to the moon sighting. Religious authorities witness the new moon which marks the beginning of any lunar Hijri month. So, Eid al Fitr is celebrated on different days in different parts of the world.

Eid al Fitr history

It is believed Prophet Mohammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in Ramadan. Eid al Fitr marks the end of the Ramadan month and beginning of Shawwal. Muslims also observe this day to pay respect to Allah for giving them strength and endurance during the full-day fasting for a month.

Eid al Fitr celebration

Muslims all over the world participate in this festival with prayers, which is followed by sermon after the dawn breaks. On this day, devotees don new clothes, wish their near and dear ones, exchange greeting, and distribute sweets as a part of the celebration. On Eid al Fitr, children also receive Eidi from their elders, which means they get money from them.

Eid al Fitr concludes with Muslims savouring rich and scrumptious dishes. It involves Biryani, Haleeb, kebabs, desserts including Seviyaan, among other things. Giving alms to the needy or Zakat is also practised on this day as it is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam.

Eid al Fitr significance

Some Muslims also observe six days of fasting during the month of Shawwal after Ramadan month. This period is considered equivalent to fasting for the whole year. Devotees believe that they get `10 times more rewards for their good deeds in Ramadan month. So, people believe that fasting all day long for the whole month brings peace, harmony, and prosperity to those who immerse themselves in religious celebrations during Ramadan.

Besides Eid al Fitr, Muslims also celebrate Eid al Adha which comes after the former festival. It is believed that Allah appeared in Ibrahim’s dream to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a symbol of his faith. The folklore is quite similar to Christian and Jewish tales in which God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son Issac but he spared him later from doing so. On Eid al Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal and divide its meat among the family members, relatives, and friends.

