When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020 In Canada? How Do People Celebrate Eid Al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is popularly known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" and is a well renowned religious holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the globe. This particular day is celebrated by a huge number of followers as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Eid al Fitr is the only day in the month of Shawwal when the Muslims are not permitted to fast. This year, Eid al Fitr 2020 is going to be celebrated on Sunday, May 24, 2020. People staying in Canada are also going to follow the same dates for Eid al Fitr. Since Canada is not an Islamic state, Eid al Fitr is not celebrated as a public holiday there. Most businesses will follow regular Sunday opening hours in Canada. Read more to know about Eid al Fitr 2020 date in Canada.

Also Read | When Is Season 2 Of Sweet Magnolias Coming Out And What To Expect From It?

Also Read | Neelima Azim Reveals Shahid Kapoor Did A 'mad Dance' When Ishaan Khatter Was Born

When is Eid al Fitr 2020 in Canada?

Sunday, May 24, 2020

During Eid al Fitr, Muslims wake up early and start praying either at an outdoor prayer ground or a mosque. They dress in their finest clothes and decorate their homes with lights and other decorations. According to the tradition, old wrongs that have been done in the past are forgiven and money is donated to the poor. People also make special foods items that are enjoyed together with friends or relatives who are invited to share the feast. A number of people also giver gifts and greeting cards on this auspicious day.

Also Read | When Is Memorial Day In 2020? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Eid al Fitr wishes and quotes to wish your friends a happy Eid al Fitr 2020

Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May the Almighty accept your prayers and bless you with the rewards of Ramadan. Have a safe Eid!

At the end of this Holy month, Eid is finally here to grace us with happiness and prosperity. May this day be ever so joyful for us! Eid Mubarak!

Spending Eid with friends and family with lots of delicious food is a pure blessing; consider yourself lucky if you have them in your life! Eid Mubarak.

As long as you keep faith in Allah, no evil can touch your heart and no sorrow can ruin your day. May your life be filled with joy and happiness on this Eid!

Eid is the perfect occasion for us to rejoice in happiness together and tighten the bond of our family. Eid Mubarak to all of you!

Eid Mubarak! May this Holy day guide us all towards the way of light and remove the darkness of our hearts. Have a happy Eid day!

Wave goodbye to another amazing year and be ready to welcome the crescent moon, beautiful new dresses and of course all the delicious food. Eid Mubarak to my loving family! I love you all!

Also Read | When Is Mother's Day This Year? Find Out Some Interesting Celebration Ideas

Also Read | When Is Money In The Bank 2020? Full Schedule And Complete Match Card Of WWE Marquee Event