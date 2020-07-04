What Is National Caesar Salad Day 2020? Know About Its History, Significance & Celebration

If you are someone who prefers to invest in a delicious Caesar Salad bowl than a plate of junk food, then National Caesar Salad Day history is something you need to know about. The National Caeser Salad day is observed on July 4 every annual year. The National Caesar Salad Day 2020, will be observed on a Saturday this year. As the name suggests, the National Caesar Salad Day is celebrated to commemorate the lip-smacking Italian meal. To know what the National Caesar Salad Day is all about, its significance, history and celebration, keep reading ahead.

What is National Caesar Salad Day?

If you think of a tasty salad, the first name that crosses your mind is that of a caesar salad. This Italian salad is widely popular across the globe for its subtle and refreshing flavours. A salad is something you eat as an entree, but caesar salad is nothing short of a complete meal itself. It is filling in nature, mouth-watering and looks divine on the plate if presented properly. On the occasion of National Caesar Salad Day, one must have this utterly flavourful dish, packed with a marriage of flavours. People either visit their favourite Italian restaurants to eat this wonderful dish or they make it at home.

National Caesar Salad Day Meaning and Significance

A Caesar Salad consists of raw egg, parmesan cheese, lettuce, Worcestershire sauce, croutons, lemon, and garlic and meat of your choice. The unique recipe of this Salad adds a lot to its popularity, especially the Worcestershire sauce which is made of raw eggs. Apart from these ingredients, dijon mustard is also an important element in this dish. An interesting dish which gained popularity due its surreal concoction of favours, and is now available across the planet. It is often said that no restaurant is complete without the classic Caesar Salad dish on its menu. This Italian dish is something you will find in the majority of restaurants be it Italian or non-Italian.

National Caesar Salad Day History

The dish is named after chef Caesar Cardini, the celebrated chef and entrepreneur. As per legends, in the year 1924, Caesar Cardini was in a rush to prepare a salad for his elite customers. Thus, in order to save time he the tossed the salad in an amusing way. The mix of ingredients was not a deliberate attempt, but it turned out to be an excellent one. As the guests watched Cardini prepare the dish, they were in awe of his style. Since then Caesar Salad came into existence and is still considered to be one of the most selling dishes in the world.

National Caesar Salad Day Celebration

But the National Caesar Salad Day 2020 celebration is going to be different. This is because one must avoid stepping out of the house due to the ongoing corona havoc. Hence, National Caesar Salad day 2020, must be celebrated indoors by preparing the recipe yourself.