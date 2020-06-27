International Caps Lock Day: Meaning, Significance, History And Celebration

The International Caps Lock Day is celebrated twice a year on June 28 and October 22. These two days are dedicated to creating awareness about the importance of usage of Caps Lock key during any written communication. However, this day was initially started as a parody, with relevance to unnecessary utilization of Caps Lock back in the year 2000.

International Caps Lock Day Meaning

On June 28 and October 22 every year, the International Caps Lock Day is observed. You must have used Caps Lock key in your keyword millions of times, hence in order to raise awareness regarding the very importance attached to it, the International Caps Lock Day is celebrated. You might have noticed that some people use the Caps Lock key quite often and some rarely do, but in every language, its significance is equal and very much there. Be it keeping your passwords, writing formal documents, personal notes, and the list goes on and on.

International Caps Lock History

The International Caps lock day history is quite interesting. The Caps Lock Day was founded by Derek Arnold 20 years ago, that is in the year 2000. Derek started the International Caps Lock Day to take a dig at the very existence of the Caps Lock key, a sort of parody to make fun of this 'now' very important key in the keyword. As per Derek Arnold, the Caps Lock key is only used by “small-mindedness of certain Western individuals.” However, with time, this changed and people even started celebrating this day vice-versa.

Now you must be thinking that from where did June 28 came into the picture? Well, on this day, popular television pitchman Billy Mays died in 2009. He was a celebrated American television advertisement salesperson. Billy loved the very phenomenon and discovery of Caps Lock, and his passion for its usage was quite prevalent in all his tv commercials, and infomercials. This habit of Billy Mays made him globally famous. Hence, when he died 11 years back on June 28, the day isiis being remembered as International Caps Lock Day. This way, it became the second day in an annual year to observe the International Caps Lock Day.

International Caps Lock Day Significance and Celebration

Every individual has its own way of celebrating the International Caps Lock Day. Some only write in Capital letters and some don't use it at all the entire day. Some exchange texts and tweets on social media about the same. However, one should know when they need to use Caps Lock grammatically, and when not to. Educate others about its relevance, and how this important keyword must be utilized. So wish a Happy International Caps Lock Day 2020 to family and friends, and make the most of this fun-filled in your own way.