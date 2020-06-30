National Postal Worker Day Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration

Each year on July 1, the National Postal Worker Day is celebrated across the globe. As the name suggests, the National Postal Worker's Day is observed in order to create more awareness about the contribution of Postal Workers in our society. The National Postal Worker's Day promotes individuals to appreciate postal professionals for their work and thank them for their work. Apart from understanding the National Postal Worker Day meaning, one should also be aware of its history and significance. Also how National Postal Worker Day 2020 can be celebrated considering the current situation. So let's look at some more relevant information about the same.

National Postal Worker Day Meaning and Significance

Source: Shutterstock

National Postal Worker Day is an annual celebration. The main focus of this globally significant day is to draw people's focus to Postal employees. As they are the ones who six days a week tirelessly so that nobody misses out on receiving an important mail, letter, or parcel on time. The job of the postal workers is not an easy one. Irrespective of any climatic conditions, working environment, or other issues, they continue working. Thus, on July 1 every year, the citizens get a chance to thank the postal employees for their service and make it a point to send across their best wishes.

National Postal Worker Day History

The Postal Worker Day history has its roots from Seattle, United States of America. Back in the year 1997, a popular postal service provider-initiated this day. The main purpose of establishing a National Postal Worker Day was to felicitate and honour the co-postal workers for their dedication. As per reports, in the US a single postal employee walks over 4-8 miles a day. They carry heavy packages and bags, full of mails and deliver at the recipient's doorstep well in time. Be it a sunny day or rainy, the weather conditions play a secondary role for them. The thought is just to deliver as many letters, packages possible in the shortest span.

National Postal Worker Day Celebration

The National Postal Worker Day Celebration includes dressing up as Postal workers and participating in competitions, campaigns, or other fun activities. But as the world is currently facing a pandemic in the form of COVID-19, the National Postal Worker Day Celebration should be confined to indoors. Hence the best way to celebrate National Postal Worker Day 2020 is to participate in digital quizzes based on the same concept. Apart from that, do not forget to wish your family and friends a Happy National Postal Worker day 2020 by sharing some lovely message, or educating them about the National postal worker day meaning and significance.

