What Is National Chocolate Wafer Day 2020? Know About Its Meaning, History, & Celebration

A celebratory day for all the chocolate wafer lovers is finally here. The National Chocolate Wafer Day 2020 will be observed on Friday, July 3. The National Chocolate Wafer Day celebration is done with a lot of gusto and galore across the globe. As the name suggests, the National Chocolate Wafer Day is dedicated solely to the delicious snack. To know more about what the National Chocolate Wafer Day is all about, its significance, history etc, keep reading ahead.

What is National Chocolate Wafer Day?

Every year on July 3, the National Chocolate Wafer Day is observed. It is an immensely significant day for chocolate enthusiasts, as people get to eat their favourite snack, in different forms. Generally, individuals visit restaurants and bakeries, which offers them a huge variety of chocolate wafers. Then, after investing in some delicious boxes of chocolate wafers they share them with family-friends and celebrate the day, eating different variants of this rich snack.

National Chocolate Wafer Day Meaning and Significance

The Chocolate Wafer Day is the day to indulge in the rich taste of chocolate and crispy wafer biscuits without any guilt of gaining a few extra kilos. Chocolate wafers look like chocolate bars which are highly tempting in nature. They serve as an ideal snack, and it can also be used in any dessert. Chocolate wafers are one of the most popular coco snacks in the world. They have been gracing bakery shelves over decades now. The National Chocolate Wafer day celebration marks the very existence of this lip-smacking sweet snack.

National Chocolate Wafer Day History

The National Chocolate Wafer Day History is attached to the Nabisco Biscuit Company in the United States. The chocolate wafer was their best-selling snack from the 1920s era, and the company took a lot of efforts in marketing their chocolate wafers not just in the country, but on a global scale too. The Nabisco Biscuit Company started selling chocolate wafers packed in tins in the year 1924 and still doing so in different packaging as well. Some reports say that the National Chocolate Wafer Day itself was established by the biscuit company, but no facts to support this claim have been procured yet. The company still sells Chocolate wafers to a large number of loyal customers.

National Chocolate Wafer Day Celebration

For National Chocolate Wafer Day celebration, generally, individuals visit restaurants or their favourite bakeries to buy the flavoursome snack. Some also participate in competitions or events conducted on the theme solely dedicated to the special day. However, National chocolate wafer day 2020 is going to be different, as people are advised to stay indoors due to the ongoing COVID-19 widespread. Thus, celebrating this day in the comfort of your home, and trying the chocolate wafer recipe yourself can be a good idea.