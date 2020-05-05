International No Diet Day: Take A Look At Tasty Chinese Dishes You Can Easily Make At Home

The International No Diet Day, as the name suggests is the day on which one does not diet as all, and gets to eat to their hearts' will. The International No Diet Day celebration is done on a humongous scale across the globe on May 6 each year. It is a day on which every person accepts hid or her body type with utmost pride.

International No Diet Day Meaning & Significance

The first-ever International No Diet Day was celebrated in the year 1992 in the United Kingdom. Since then the International No Diet Day celebration is done with al lot of gusto and enthusiasm is several other countries a Canada, America, Australia, and India amid others. One celebrates shape-diversity and also talks about the health hazards related to dieting. According to experts, even if you lose body-weight with dieting, in a matter of a few weeks you regain all the weight you have lost, sometimes more.

International No Diet Day 2020- Easy to Cook Chinese Recipes

On the occasion of this special day, we bring to you some easy-to-make lip-smashing Chinese dishes you can prepare at the comfort of your home. As the world is going through COVID-19 pandemic, the best way for International No Diet Day celebration is to make these tasty dishes at home and relish with your family. Take a look at the recipes below

Chicken-Pepper Fry Gravy

Considered as one of the most popular Chinese delicacies in order to make Chicken-Pepper Fry gravy, you need chicken as per your requirement in diced pieces. In a soy broth, simmer the chicken pieces for half an hour. Once the diced chicken pieces are moist and tender, add roughly chopped bell-peppers( any shade). Now add some chopped tomatoes and stir, add other veggies of your choice like corn, etc. Add some cornstarch and garlic and mix-it well. Cook until you get desired consistency, and your Chicken-Pepper Fry is ready to be served. You can have with rice or noodles.

Fried Rice

You can make either veg or chicken fried-rice depending upon your choice. For the recipe, you need to cook some rice on medium flame until al dente with some olive oil, then add chopped carrots, cabbage, spring onions, capsicum. If you want to add boiled chicken pieces you can. Then in a bowl add some soya sauce, vinegar, red chilli sauce, and salt to taste. Mix all ingredients well, and pour into your rice, and mix well. But keep in mind not to break your rice. Cook for five-seven minutes and your fried rice is ready.

Chicken with Oyster Sauce

This is yet another super-easy to make Chinese recipe you can prepare in minutes. So what's the wait surprise your family with this drool-worthy Chinese dish, and wish them a Happy International No Diet Day 2020. To prepare this recipe, we need some boneless chicken pieces, veggies or your choices, and some oyster sauce. Pop some chicken pieces in a saucepan with oyster sauce, some vegetable broth, and veggies. Cook until 30 minutes, and serve with steamed rice.