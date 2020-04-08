The Debate
What Is Unicorn Day? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Festivals

Unicorns have been one of the most favourite mystic creatures for people since a very long time now. Read more to know what is National Unicorn Day

what is national unicorn day

National Unicorn day is celebrated every year on April 9. Unicorns are popular mythic creatures since ages. They were also believed to be living in India at some point. The unicorns are now considered as a symbol of purity, love, enchantment and magic. Unicorns usually appear in comics, cartoons and movies now. Unicorns are horses with a single-pointed horn growing out of their heads.

What is national unicorn day?

The day is celebrated to celebrate the mystic Unicorns. Fans of fiction and not just kids but people of every age group are fascinated by the unicorns. The national unicorn day is a celebration of these beautiful creatures. The national unicorn day can be celebrated in many ways.

How to celebrate National Unicorn Day 2020

One can make brightly coloured pancakes or cupcakes and celebrate the National Unicorn Day 2020. The cakes can be sprinkled with glitter and sparkles to give them a feel of magic just like a Unicorn does. Cookies in the shape of a unicorn can also be made. Binge-watching of movies which have unicorn can also be done. One can also draw pictures and post pictures on their social media about unicorns.

Happy National Unicorn Day 2020 quotes

  • Always act naturally, except if you can be a unicorn. At that point, always be a unicorn – Jaime Murray
  • Any place they may have originated from, and any place they may have gone, unicorns live inside the true believer’s heart. Which means as long as we can dream, there will be unicorns – Bruce Coville

  • Sleep resembles the unicorn – it is reputed to exist, yet I doubt I will see any – Dr Seuss
  • Take criticism, crush it into dust. Add colour and use it to paint amazing pictures of unicorns skipping through unlimited fields of enormity – Matthew Gray Gubler
  • Let us just hate hatred, and once give love a play, we will fall in love with a unicorn – Herman Melville
