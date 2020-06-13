World Blood Donor Day is a day that has been celebrated for years since it was first introduced in 2004. The significance of this event is to celebrate and thank all the blood donors in the world who have selflessly donated blood and thus saved a life unknowingly. It also helps to raise awareness and thus gather more donors to be part of the good deed.

What is World Blood Donor Day 2020 theme? Everything you need to know

The theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day is “Save Blood Save Lives” and the organisers have paired it with a slogan that says “Give Blood and Make the World a Healthier Place”. Every year, a country is chosen by the WHO to host this celebration. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation, the WHO has decided to conduct a virtual campaign this year.

The basic message the WHO is trying to put forward through the theme of this day is to help people realise the impact one can make in their respective communities by donating blood. In 2019, the theme for World Blood Donor Day was “Safe Blood for All". The theme for Wolrd Blood Donor Day 2018 was "Blood Connect Us All".

Thus if one plans to donate blood on World Blood Donor Day, one has to adhere to certain rules. The following is the criteria if one decides to donate blood in the future.

Criteria to donate blood

The donor has to be fit and healthy and should not have any transmittable diseases.

In terms of age and weight, the donor must be between the age of 18-65 years old and must weigh a minimum of 50 kg.

The pulse rate needs to be between 50 and 100 without any irregularities.

The hemoglobin level should be a minimum of 12.5 g/dL.

Blood pressure- Diastolic: 50–100 mm Hg, Systolic: 100–180 mm Hg.

The body temperature should be normal, with the oral temperature not exceeding 37.5 °C.

The time period between successive blood donations should be more than 3 months.

