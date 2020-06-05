Last Updated:

Mumbai Cop Lauded For Donating Blood To Help 14-year-old Undergoing Heart Surgery

A heartening story of a Mumbai Police cop who saved the life of a 14-year-old girl undergoing open-heart surgery by donating blood is winning the internet.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Mumbai

A heartening story of a Mumbai Police cop who saved the life of a 14-year-old girl undergoing open-heart surgery by donating blood is winning the internet. On June 3, when Cyclone Nisarga made the landfall in Maharashtra around 12pm it caused the uprooting of trees and other damages to public property, no eligible person was able to reach the girl in dire need of A+ blood at the Hinduja Hospital. 

This is when constable Akash Gaikwad stepped up for the cause and provided help. The ‘wonderful’ story was shared by Mumbai Commissioner of Police Shri Param Bir Singh who called Gaikwad’s commitment towards saving lives, A+. In the post, Singh shared the image of the constable donating blood and said that Mumbai Police wishes a speedy recovery for the 14-year-old. 

Read - Mumbai's 'D' Ward: Guidelines For Reopening Of Shops In Covid 'Unlock 1' Released By BMC

Read - Varun Dhawan Shares Aesthetic Scenic Beauty Of Mumbai's Juhu Beach; Watch Video

‘Big salute’

Since the story was shared on June 4, it has been making several rounds on a various social media platform and has garnered over four thousand likes. Twitter users not only said “big salute” to Gaikwad but also called it a “wonderful story”. One of the internet users lauded the commitment that the Mumbai Police constable showed towards saving lives and contributing to society in any respect possible. According to one netizen, Gaikwad is the “real hero” needed amid such gloomy times while someone else said he has “big heart”.

Read - Coronavirus Count In India Surge Past 2.17 Lakh, Mumbai Continues To Be Worst Hit

Read - Mumbai: Shiv Sena Converts Its 'shakhas' To Temporary Clinics To Treat Non-COVID Patients

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all