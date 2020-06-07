What Is World Food Safety Day 2020 Theme? Here's All You Need To Know About It

On June 7, 2020, World Food Safety Day (WFSD) is to be celebrated. The aim behind this day is to attract attention and encourage action to help avoid, identify, and manage foodborne threats, contributing to food safety, human health, economic development, agriculture, market access, tourism, and sustainable growth. Here’s taking a look at the theme for the World Food Safety Day 2020.

What is the theme of World food safety day 2020?

The theme for the World Food Safety Day in 2019 was "Food safety, everyone's business". The action-oriented campaign, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), will promote global awareness of food safety and call upon countries and decision-makers, the private sector, civil society, UN organisations and the general public to take action.

Through the World Food Safety Day, the WHO is pursuing its efforts to integrate food safety into the public agenda and globally reduce the burden of foodborne diseases. However, the World Food Safety Day 2020 theme has not yet been announced. There are chances of continuing this year as well under the theme "Food safety, everybody's business".

What is the importance of Food Safety Day 2020?

As a customer, everybody needs to be aware of common food hazards and how to prepare and store food safely. Food safety is a responsibility shared by all. Governments, farmers, processors, retailers, distributors, and consumers need to work together to save food. Many groups of people are at higher risk of food poisoning: children under five, pregnant mothers, adults over sixty-five and those with compromised immune systems. Food health is highly important to live a long life.

How is this day celebrated?

Food protection contributes to food safety, human health, growth in agriculture, market access, tourism, and sustainable growth. Food goes through several phases before it hits consumers. Everyone plays a vital part in the supply chain to make sure it's secure. This day is celebrated by people cooking and eating organic food, so they don't buy food. People also avoid wastage of food and also avoid a preference for unsafe food.

World Food Safety Day 2020 will be celebrated online, due to the current situation. People will have the opportunity to interact online, exhibit their work, promote local and global food safety, and learn from others as they interact and share their stories.

