Good News: From Elephant Saving Its Infant To Minnesota Residents Donate Tons Of Food

With the pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, and due to the onslaught of sad news, many have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. Several conflict-ridden stories and the tally of the casualties from the pandemic can have an overwhelming impact on the mood and emotional wellbeing in general, creating an environment of anxiety and panic. There is, however, some positive at the end of the day that can have an encouraging effect amid several ongoing perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide. So, here’s a compilation of the happy events from the day that can prove to be invigorating during the challenging times to brighten your day.

Minnesota residents donate tons of food to school amid violent protests

The United States is currently rattled by protests, especially in the state of Minnesota, where the demonstrations began last week over the killing of an African-American man by a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis, one of the major cities in the region. Violent protesters laid siege on the city, vandalising and looting properties, clashing with police. However, when a school asked for donations of food after supermarkets were looted and destroyed, people responded overwhelmingly by giving away free food to anyone who wanted it.

In Minnesota, a school asked for donations of food, after supermarkets were looted and destroyed in the riots.



This is how people responded.



They gave it all away for free — to anyone who needed it.#Humanity 🌎💪 pic.twitter.com/EQaeReqh26 — Goodable (@Goodable) June 1, 2020

Pigeon uses escalator handrail, Redditors ask 'leg Day Or wing Day?'

A video of a “moody” pigeon taking the escalator’s handrail to descend downwards instead of just relying on its wings has amused the internet. Shared on Reddit on May 31 under the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video was captioned, “This pigeon in an epic battle with handrails”. The clip features the bird reluctant to make efforts with its wings and not willing to perch off as the escalator reaches ground zero. It clearly wants to go up and down several rounds.

Human-cat duo plays pool game like a pro, video wins hearts on internet

A video of a sport-loving cat playing billiards with the owner while perched on the table near the score pocket has amused the internet. Shared on Reddit, the 10-second-long clip recently resurfaced as the talented cat caught the attention of the netizens. Posted under the subreddit ‘aww’, the video is captioned, “This is pure talent” as it features an orange and white smart and agile feline sinking the shot, smartly.

Mother elephant rescues its calf from drifting away in river; watch

Elephants are known to be protective of their families, especially when it comes to their calves. A recent incident, wherein a matriarchal elephant family saved a young member who drifted in a swollen river, has provided testimony to it. A clip of the incident was recently shared on the internet and is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip shows a family of tuskers crossing a swollen river when a calf drifts apart in the flow of the river. Immediately, his mother comes to rescue, not leaving him even for a second. The mother elephant is then helped by other members of the family who take their position to bring the calf back to safety.

Elephant families are bigger.

The help becomes bigger at times of danger👍



The baby was swept away by the currents of the swollen river. Mum comes to immediate rescue.Matriarch & aunties take position to guide the calf to safety.



The gentle giants & their giant love for the kid pic.twitter.com/LrwHrBkcTW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 1, 2020

Maharashtra students flood Twitter with memes after govt cancels Final Year Exams

As Maharashtra government as of June 1 announced that it was cancelling the final year examination which it had earlier recommended to conduct while promoting the first and second-year university students, Twitter users launched a series of meme fest online. Expressing their joy, students shared hilarious jokes and opinions as memes at the decision of the government.

Final Year Exams Got Cancelled In Maharashtra #examscancelled



Le Toppers be like : pic.twitter.com/rwe9OW1p41 — Vishnu mulashri🐾 (@Memes_lancer) June 1, 2020

#examscancelled



Maharashtra Government Declared Final year exam cancelled



Le Maharashtians to other state students : pic.twitter.com/LisGKyfcT9 — Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) June 1, 2020

When final year students are graduated without giving exams...😂 #examscancelled pic.twitter.com/awwBCTFp7k — Eshaaa (@esha_65722) May 31, 2020

