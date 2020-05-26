Weird Food Superstitions That Are Followed By People In Different Parts Of The World

There are several traditions and folk stories related to food in each and every culture around the world. Food is something that unites people, and yet, there are quite a few weird food superstitions exist in the world even today. Here is a look at some of the bizarre food superstitions that are followed by people over the world according to various reports.
Weird food superstitions from all around the world
- An old Chinese theory claims that long noodles are the way to live a long life. If someone cuts, bites or breaks the noodles before eating, that would be considered as cutting one's own life short.
- In Russia, it is considered that celebrating a birthday with a cake or even congratulating someone for a birthday before the actual day brings bad luck.
- A German superstition says that if someone cheers with water they are actually wishing death upon the people they are drinking with.
- It is believed that women in Rwanda do not eat goat meat fearing that it will cause them to grow facial hair.
- According to one of the weird superstitions among Jews, dipping a slice of apple in honey on the holiday of Rosh Hashanah (New Year) is believed to bring a sweet new year ahead.
- The ancient Greeks believed that celebrating birthdays attracts evil spirits. However, burning candles and not blowing them chases those bad spirits away.
- In the southern US, it is a tradition to serve black-eyed peas on the new year to bring good luck in the year ahead.
- In Spain, it is a tradition to eat 12 grapes one at a time at each bell on New Year’s eve for a good new year.
- According to an old Italian food superstition, spilling wine is considered as bad luck. if someone accidentally spills the wine, one should immediately dab behind the ears for good luck
- In El Salvador, it is considered as one can tell the fortune of the upcoming year by cracking an egg into a glass at midnight of the New Year and leaving it by the window overnight. By the morning, the shape formed by the egg will help in guessing the fortune of the new year.