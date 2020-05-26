Weird Food Superstitions That Are Followed By People In Different Parts Of The World

There are several traditions and folk stories related to food in each and every culture around the world. Food is something that unites people, and yet, there are quite a few weird food superstitions exist in the world even today. Here is a look at some of the bizarre food superstitions that are followed by people over the world according to various reports.

Also Read | With Arjun Kapoor As 'Joker', Here Is What The Film Would Look Like If Made In Bollywood

Weird food superstitions from all around the world

An old Chinese theory claims that long noodles are the way to live a long life. If someone cuts, bites or breaks the noodles before eating, that would be considered as cutting one's own life short.

Also Read | 'Never Have I Ever' Dancer Joya Kazi Opens Up About 'Nagada Sang Dhol' Dance Sequence

Also Read | Met Gala Challenge Rocks The Internet As People Recreate Their Favourite Looks; See Pics

In Russia, it is considered that celebrating a birthday with a cake or even congratulating someone for a birthday before the actual day brings bad luck.

A German superstition says that if someone cheers with water they are actually wishing death upon the people they are drinking with.

It is believed that women in Rwanda do not eat goat meat fearing that it will cause them to grow facial hair.

Also Read | World Tuna Day 2020 Meaning, Significance And Everything Else You Need To Know About It