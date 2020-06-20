What Is The Theme Of World Music Day 2020? When Will The Day Be Celebrated?

Every year, on June 21, the world celebrates Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day in English. This festival first started in France and is now celebrated all over the globe. World Music Day is dedicated to amateur and professional singers/musicians, who are urged to play music outdoors in their neighbourhoods, public spaces, or parks. Free concerts and celebrations are also arranged on this day. Each year, World Music Day has a different theme. Here is the World Music Day theme for 2020.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Makes Damning Revelations About 'music Mafia', Alludes To Salman Khan

What is the theme of World Music Day 2020?

Last year, the theme for World Music Day was 'Music at the intersections'. One of World Music Day's main themes is playing songs in the outdoors. Artists are asked to sing and play instruments on the streets of their neighbourhood. However, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a global lockdown. Most people are avoiding the outdoors to prevent the spread of the virus. Which is why this year, World Music Day will not be celebrated the same way it used to be.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Warns 'you May Soon Hear Of Suicides In Music Industry'; exposes 'Music Mafia'

World Music Day history

The idea of World Music Day was first introduced by American musician Joel Cohen in the 1970s. While working for a radio station, Joel Cohen asked his audience to play on the evening of June 21 to celebrate the very first day of summer. World Music Day became an official festival in 1982, thanks to Minister of Culture Jack Lang and French composer and music Maurice Fleuret. World Music Day is now celebrated in over 120 countries all over the globe.

Also Read | South African Choir Adapts To COVID-19 By Making New Music

World Music Day / Fête de la Musique promotes music in two main ways. The first way is the encourage Amateur and professional musician to perform out on the streets. The slogan Faites de la musique (Make Music) is used for this initiative. Moreover, hundreds of free concerts are organized for people. To be sanctioned by the Fête de la Musique organization in Paris, these concerts need to be free of cost and all performers are basically donating their time to promote music.

Also Read | Tribes Turn To Musicians To Raise Kids' Awareness Of COVID

[Promo by Simon Noh on Unsplash]