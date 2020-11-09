When Is Bhai Dooj In 2020? Details About Bhai Dooj 2020 Date And Its Significance

Bhai Dooj is one of the integral days in the Diwali festival. Just like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj also celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. Bhai Dooj which is also known as Bhau Beej in Marathi and Bhai Phota in Bengali is an ode to the love and bond that siblings share. On this day, a brother visits his sister’s house for a ritual which is then followed by a feast of delicious food. As Diwali 2020 is coming closer, a lot of people have been curious about the Bhai Dooj 2020 date and are wondering when is Bhai Dooj in 2020. For all the people who are confused about when is Bhai Dooj in 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

When is Bhai Dooj in 2020?

Bhai Dooj 2020 date is November 16. The festival of brother and sister will be celebrated on next Monday. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the Dwitiya tithi starts at 7.06 AM on November 16 and ends at 3:56 AM on November 17. The rituals of Bhai Dooj must be done between 1.10 PM to 3.18 PM as it is the shubh muhurat. Here is a look at Bhai Dooj significance.

Bhai Dooj significance and history

The festival Bhai Dooj holds a great significance among the siblings. The day is celebrated by performing the ritual of Bhai Tika. The tale behind this day is interesting too. Brothers and sisters will also wish each other a happy Bhai Dooj 2020 to celebrate the festival. The day is also known as Yama Dwitiya and is associated with the god of death, Lord Yama. Yamraj’s sister Yamuna had invited him over to her house several times. But the god of death could not visit her.

One day Lord Yama decided to surprise his sister and visited her house. Yamuna then beamed with joy and greeted him by putting tilak on his forehead and showering him with Akshat. She also prepared food and took great care of him. Before leaving, Lord Yama urged his sister to ask for a boon. She requested her brother that this day to be dedicated to siblings. Since then brothers pay a visit to their sister’s house, perform the ritual, enjoy the feast and leave from there after spending quality time.

Image Credits: Unsplash