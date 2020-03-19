When Is Dairy Free Cone Day 2020? Dairy Queen Postpones Their Annual Free Cone Day

Dairy Queen is a well known American multinational chain that serves its iconic soft-serve ice cream and fast food items at their restaurants. Every year, DQ conducts a free cone day where all customers get a free vanilla soft-serve cone. It's like a free food day that is celebrated annually at Dairy Queen. The main concept is that the people who take the free cone are asked for a donation to Children's Miracle Network on this free cone day. Even though the donation is not mandatory, it is one of the initiatives taken by the company.

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has been following this tradition and has reportedly raised a donation of more than $110 million for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. This year, Dairy Queen was scheduled to host their Free Cone Day on March 19, 2020, aiming to operate all day at the participating locations. But due to the current COVID-19 concerns, DQ has decided to postpone its annual free cone day this year.

When is dairy free cone day 2020?

Dairy Queen took to Twitter to share the announcement a few days ago. They mentioned that their initiative to start the spring of 2020 with free cone day would have to be postponed for this year. This is done as a precautionary measure to prevent the large social gathering that occurs during the company's annual ritual. Due to the growing concerns of Coronavirus, the company has decided to postpone its free cone day and the date would be announced when there is any information from the government about the current health situation.

Dairy Queen's free cone day is observed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Even though the free cone day of Dairy Queen has been postponed, the restaurant and all the DQ outlets will remain open while ensuring that all the safety and hygienic protocols are being followed at the stores.

DQ has made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Free Cone Day. Please see the official announcement to learn more: https://t.co/BMBgqU8Tgr pic.twitter.com/OVqTS4kEL6 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 13, 2020

Image courtesy: Dairy Queen Twitter

Changed date of DQ's free cone day

Take a look at what all Dairy Queen announced when a customer asked them about the changed date for the DQ's free cone day. The screenshot is taken from Dairy Queen's Facebook page when they posted the announcement for postponement.

Image source: Dairy Queen Facebook page

