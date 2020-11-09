When Is Dhanteras In 2020? Here Is The Date, Timing And Muhurat This Year

The Indian festival of Dhanteras is around the corner. Dhanteras will mark the beginning of Diwali, the great Indian festival of light. According to Hindu mythology, on this auspicious day, Lord Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, Yamraj, and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped by all the practising Hindus. Read on to find out when is Dhanteras in 2020:

Dhanteras 2020 date

When is Dhanteras in 2020?

A report in drikpanchang.com reveals that the festival of Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi will be celebrated on November 13 this year. On this day people across the country light Yama Deepam outside their homes at night. A report in IndianMythology.com reveals that it is believed that the lighting of the deepam on the Trayodashi Tithi can ward off Yamaraj, the god of death.

Dhanteras 2020: Here is the Date, Time and Muhurat

The report further stated that this year, Dhanteras Puja will be observed on Friday, November 13 between 05:28 PM and 05:59 PM. One can perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal between 05:28 PM and 08:07 PM after sunset. Many Indians also purchase new electronics, vehicles, and even gold on this day.

Dhanteras significance: Why is Dhanteras so important in Hindu culture?

The Indianmythology.com report states that it is believed that Dhanteras Goddess Lakshmi emerged during Samudramanthan along with Lord Kubera who is also known as the God of Wealth. Hence, offering prayers to them on this is believed to bring wealth to one’s family. Many families across India, follow the tradition of buying new utensils and jewellery or even gold coins on Dhanteras. Buying gold is considered to be a sign of prosperity in the Indian culture and it is believed to bring good luck to one's family. However, many Indians these days also prefer to give a modern twist to this tradition. Instead of buying gold, some people buy electronic items and vehicles on Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras 2020: Quotes and Messages to share on Dhanteras

Sun glows for a day, candle for an hour, matchstick for a minute, but a wish can glow days forever. So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras.

May this Dhanteras celebration endow you with opulence and prosperity. Happy Danteras.

May this Dhanteras bring in new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright and beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras.

Let’s venerate this festival of Dhanteras by: worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth; buying utensils to savour tasty meals; investing in silver and gold as jewellery; light a lamp for impending Diwali; wearing new clothes and jewelry; draw rangoli designs on the pathways including the Goddess’s footprints to mark the arrival of Lakshmi Devi. Happy Dhanteras!

God’s blessings may come as a surprise,

But I pray that you be blessed beyond what you expect.

Subh Dhanteras.

May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.