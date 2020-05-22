When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020 In Saudi Arabia And How Will It Be Celebrated This Year?

Eid is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Islamic community all over the globe. It is celebrated with different festivals and feasts organised by the community. Eid-al-Fitr also marks the end of Islamic Holy month Ramadan. According to the Islamic calendar, it falls on the first day of Shawwal. Here’s information about when is Eid-al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

Eid al Fitr 2020 date in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Eid will be the occasion for a four-day holiday for private-sector employees, which the government predicts will last from May 23, 2020, to May 26, 2020. This would only happen if the moon would be visible on May 22, 2020. Some people argue that technological advancements in astronomy mean that the rising of the new moon can be calculated with unprecedented accuracy, meaning that a standardized start date can be used for all Muslims around the world, rather than having variations.

Also Read| Preparations for Eid in Indonesia

Because the festival of Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar, the month's position in the more widely used Gregorian calendar varies. As the charity Muslim Aid explained before Ramadan began: "The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and as a result of this, the Holy month of Ramadan rotates by approximately 10 days each year." This year’s Ramadan start date is expected to fall on April 23, 2020 subject to the sighting of the moon. It is expected to conclude on Saturday May 23, 2020 says the Muslim Aid.

Also Read| Adnan Sami gives savage reply to Pakistani troll who asked if he'd celebrate Eid this year

Eid Mubarak in Saudi Arabia

In normal years, it is traditional for Muslims to gather together to celebrate Eid al Fitr by breaking their fast together. The day is celebrated by organising large scale events, feasts, prayers, etc. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in place around the world, the communal aspect of Eid will not be possible for most people this year, with worshippers encouraged to observe the occasion from home. The aim of the celebration is to promote peace and bring yourself back to the normal course of life after the long month of self-restraint and religious devotion of Ramadan.

Also Read| Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen to worshippers after Eid holiday

On May 12, 2020, it was announced that Saudi Arabia will impose a full nationwide lockdown during the five-day Eid holiday that is scheduled to take place on May 23-27 in the kingdom. According to reports, the middle-eastern kingdom's interior ministry said that the lockdown will be for full 24 hours during the five day period that marks the end of Ramzan and a ban on movement of people will be imposed. However, people will be allowed to venture out in most parts of the country from 9 am to 5 pm local time before Eid, except for the holy city of Mecca that will continue to remain under lockdown.

Also Read| J&K Govt allows bakeries to reopen in Srinagar ahead of Eid, allows home delivery