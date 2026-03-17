When is Gangaur Puja 2026? Know Date, Time And Significance Of The Lord Shiva-Goddess Parvati Festival

The preparations for Gangaur Puja are already underway, with devotees eagerly waiting for the festival. The day is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati (also worshipped as Gauri), this festival symbolises marital bliss, devotion and the arrival of spring.

Gangaur Puja 2026: Date and time

Representational image | Image: Freepik

In 2026, Gangaur Puja will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21. The festival begins the day after Holi and continues for 18 days, culminating on Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. As per Drikpanchang, the timings for Gangaur Puja this year are:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: March 21, 2026 – 02:30 am

Tritiya Tithi Ends: March 21, 2026 – 11:56 PM

Devotees perform rituals during the day, with special prayers offered to Goddess Gauri for a happy and prosperous married life.



Also Read: Eid 2026 Moon Sighting India: Is Eid al-Fitr On March 20 Or 21?

Advertisement

Significance of Gangaur Puja

The word ‘Gangaur’ is derived from ‘Gan’ (a name for Lord Shiva) and ‘Gaur’ (Gauri or Parvati). The festival celebrates the eternal love and companionship between the divine couple. Married women observe fasts and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands, while unmarried girls seek blessings for a suitable life partner.

The festival also marks the transition from winter to spring, symbolising fertility, prosperity and new beginnings. It holds deep emotional and cultural importance, particularly in Rajasthan, where it is considered one of the most important festivals for women.



Also Read: Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And More

Advertisement

What are the rituals of the Gangaur puja

During the 18-day celebration, women wake up early, dress in traditional attire, and carry decorated pots while singing folk songs. Clay idols of Gauri and Shiva are worshipped daily. On the final day, grand processions are taken out, especially in cities like Jaipur and Udaipur, where beautifully adorned idols are immersed in water bodies.