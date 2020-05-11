International Hummus Day 2020: Know About It's History, Significance & How To Celebrate It

Celebrate along with millions around the world, the love for hummus on May 13, 2020 – International Hummus Day! Hummus is basically a Levantine and Egyptian food dip or mixture spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas or other beans, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic.

International Hummus Day is popular throughout the Middle East (including Turkey), North Africa (including Morocco), and in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe. Numerous cooking-related sources portray hummus as an antiquated food and connect it to various historical figures, for example, Saladin. In fact, its essential fixings—chickpeas, sesame, lemon, and garlic—have been eaten in the district for centuries.

International Hummus Day: History and significance

In any case, there is no particular proof for this indicated antiquated history of hummus bi tahini. In spite of the fact that chickpeas were broadly eaten in the region, and they were regularly cooked in stews and other hot dishes, puréed chickpeas eaten cold with tahini don't show up before the Abbasid time frame in Egypt and the Levant.

History and Significance of the International Hummus Day:

International Hummus Day was celebrated for the first time in 2012. This holiday was created by Ben Lang, with the goal of creating “a holiday around food that could bring people together from around the world."

The "Hummus" War Began in 2008 and Lebanon and Israel started arguing over who is the true originator of the hummus dish.

According to several historical sources, hummus is mentioned for the first time in the 13th century, who mentioned it or why is unclear.

How to celebrate the International Hummus Day-

Find the best hummus near you

Approach your foodie companions for either the best Mediterranean or Greek eatery they know, do a quest for nearby online eateries close to you or go to that extravagant schmancy market that solitary offers the absolute best in your hummus choice.

Make your own hummus

All you need is a few chickpeas as well as some garbanzo beans to get started! There are endless plans online that can be appreciated with a gathering of companions or alone if you want to mark the event in the privacy of your own kitchen.

Organize or attend any of the hummus related festivities happening across the globe (virtually, of course!)

Thanks to the wonders of social media, you can search either the hashtag #hummusday or on Instagram, @hummusday to list or see what hummus themed events are happening near you! There’s even a Facebook page and group dedicated to this annual hummus themed occasion. However, owing to the lockdown, these events and celebrations have to be participated virtually this year, from the comforts of your home.

