When Is Rita's Free Cone Day 2020? Is Rita's Free Cone Day Postponed Like DQ's?

Rita's Italian Ice which is colloquially known as Rita's Water Ice is a popular restaurant chain in Pennsylvania, which is mainly popular for its Italian ice, frozen custard, and exquisite creations. Usually, the U.S. would normally see the start of spring with the two popular ice cream chains Rita’s Italian Ice and Dairy Queen freebies day. Rita's free cone day was scheduled for March 19 but amidst the crisis due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the ice cream chain has decided to postpone the event.

This year would have served the 27th annual spring giveaway for Rita's, where the giveaway would have started from noon and continued till 9 pm local time. Take a look at what Rita's has announced about this year's free cone day date.

When is Ritas free cone day 2020?

Every March, Rita's used to start during the spring season by giving free ice cream on the first day of the spring. It gives one of a kind treats and its famous Italian ice for free on this day. This year's Rita's free cone day was scheduled for March 19 but due to health concerns, the company has officially postponed the freebie day.

Currently, the restaurant chain is open for "pick-me-up" orders where the orders are prepared with utmost safety. But they have not announced the exact date for the revival of the free cone day celebration for this year. Even the popular chain Dairy Queen who also had their free cone day today, has postponed its dates amidst the Coronavirus infection outbreak.

Is Ritas free cone day 2020 postponed?

Just like the Dairy Queen's free cone day got postponed, Rita's Italian Ice's free cone day has also been rescheduled amidst the COVID-19 infection threat around the globe. Rita’s shared a tweet to make this announcement. Take a look.

In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring. Learn more at: https://t.co/mBfxK1Vbf2 pic.twitter.com/uD8xpNhbGw — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) March 17, 2020

